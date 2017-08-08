Overnight shed fire closes WIS 69 near Monroe - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Overnight shed fire closes WIS 69 near Monroe

MONROE (WKOW) -- Green County dispatchers tell 27 News a shed fire is responsible for closing down part of a highway near Monroe.  Dispatchers say multiple units are on scene.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says WIS 69 is closed in both directions between CTH B and CTH P.  DOT says the incident happened at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, August 8.

This is an alternate route.  If you're heading south on WIS 69, exit at CTH B to CTH HK.  Go south on HK to CTH P.  Go east on P until you get back onto WIS 69. If you're heading north, reverse those directions.

