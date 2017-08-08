Overnight shed fire closes WIS 69 near Monroe

MONROE (WKOW) -- Green County dispatchers tell 27 News a shed fire is responsible for closing down part of a highway near Monroe. Dispatchers say multiple units are on scene.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says WIS 69 is closed in both directions between CTH B and CTH P. DOT says the incident happened at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, August 8.



This is an alternate route. If you're heading south on WIS 69, exit at CTH B to CTH HK. Go south on HK to CTH P. Go east on P until you get back onto WIS 69. If you're heading north, reverse those directions.