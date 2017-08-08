UPDATE: WIS 69 back open after shed fire

On October 9, 2017, PDQ Food Stores Inc., will lay off Wisconsin employees due to its decision to sell its assets and close its locations, which will be operated under new ownership.More >>
On October 9, 2017, PDQ Food Stores Inc., will lay off Wisconsin employees due to its decision to sell its assets and close its locations, which will be operated under new ownership.More >>
Proposed legislation would expand the the current ban on texting and emailing while driving, to include a prohibition on accessing any type of data on a smart phone - with the exception of GPS for directions.More >>
Proposed legislation would expand the the current ban on texting and emailing while driving, to include a prohibition on accessing any type of data on a smart phone - with the exception of GPS for directions.More >>
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says WIS 69 near Monroe is back openMore >>
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says WIS 69 near Monroe is back openMore >>
According to Iowa County sheriff's officials, a deputy spotted a wanted vehicle on Highway 23 near Mineral Point just after midnight Saturday morning. Lafayette County authorities were searching for the truck related to criminal activity in that county.More >>
According to Iowa County sheriff's officials, a deputy spotted a wanted vehicle on Highway 23 near Mineral Point just after midnight Saturday morning. Lafayette County authorities were searching for the truck related to criminal activity in that county.More >>
A man who claimed to have information on the 2008 homicide of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann has died.More >>
A man who claimed to have information on the 2008 homicide of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann has died.More >>
It was family day at the Wisconsin State Fair on Monday.More >>
It was family day at the Wisconsin State Fair on Monday.More >>
Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened near UW-Whitewater early Sunday morning.More >>
Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened near UW-Whitewater early Sunday morning.More >>
A man who claimed to have information on the 2008 homicide of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann has died.More >>
A man who claimed to have information on the 2008 homicide of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann has died.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man who died Saturday following a July traffic crash in Fitchburg.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man who died Saturday following a July traffic crash in Fitchburg.More >>
Madison police investigate a possible child enticement on the city's southwest side.More >>
Madison police investigate a possible child enticement on the city's southwest side.More >>
Soil Sisters Farm Tour highlights woman's contribution to farming.More >>
Soil Sisters Farm Tour highlights woman's contribution to farming.More >>
According to Iowa County sheriff's officials, a deputy spotted a wanted vehicle on Highway 23 near Mineral Point just after midnight Saturday morning. Lafayette County authorities were searching for the truck related to criminal activity in that county.More >>
According to Iowa County sheriff's officials, a deputy spotted a wanted vehicle on Highway 23 near Mineral Point just after midnight Saturday morning. Lafayette County authorities were searching for the truck related to criminal activity in that county.More >>
RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- Richland Center has a new honorable title. The city now has the designation of being Wisconsin's Purple Heart Memorial City, one of the first in the country to honor our nation's heroes in this way. Veterans and Purple Heart recipients were at a special ceremony this afternoon, as the designation was unveiled, saying the city is deserving and one of a kind. "Richland Center is a very rich "veteran-type" community oriented to s...More >>
RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- Richland Center has a new honorable title. The city now has the designation of being Wisconsin's Purple Heart Memorial City, one of the first in the country to honor our nation's heroes in this way. Veterans and Purple Heart recipients were at a special ceremony this afternoon, as the designation was unveiled, saying the city is deserving and one of a kind. "Richland Center is a very rich "veteran-type" community oriented to s...More >>
The community of Oak Creek is wrapping up a weekend of remembrance, marking five years since a deadly shooting at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin.More >>
The community of Oak Creek is wrapping up a weekend of remembrance, marking five years since a deadly shooting at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin.More >>
A northeastern Wisconsin woman is representing our state at the Miss Wheelchair America national competition later this month.More >>
A northeastern Wisconsin woman is representing our state at the Miss Wheelchair America national competition later this month.More >>