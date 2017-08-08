Cross Plains businesswoman announces run for WI governor

CROSS PLAINS (WKOW) -- Another candidates announces a run for Wisconsin Governor.

Michele Doolan is a business owner and mother of three from Cross Plains. She's seeking the Democratic nomination.

Doolan grew up in the Fox River Valley, but lives in Cross Plains. She says her focus will be the needs of Wisconsin workers and businesses and getting the state back toward common sense.

“Wisconsin Government isn’t working; We feel it, we know it, we see it every day. The people of our state have always been about determination, cooperation, and Midwest values that have been lost in the bickering and partisan fighting," Doolan said in a news release.

Doolan joins other Democratic candidates who have already announced, including Eau Claire Assemblyman Dana Wachs, Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik and political newcomer Bob Harlow.

Other Democrats who have registered campaign committees but not yet committed to running include State Superintendent Tony Evers, State Senator Kathleen Vinehout and political activist Mike McCabe.