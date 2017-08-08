Melinda's Garden Moment: Trench & sheet composting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Don't let a lack of space stop you from composting.



Gardening expert Melinda Myers says use the pathway between gardens for sheet composting. Put damaged plant leaves, weeds that haven't flowered, and plant trimmings along the path. When you walk on the path, you help break down and speed decomposition.



Next year the path becomes your garden bed and garden bed your path - so you have amended the soil and rotated plantings with this technique.



You can also bury plant-based kitchen scraps in a hole at least 12 inches deep.



Find out more gardening tips on Melinda's website.