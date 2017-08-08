Police: Two men try to rob two people in Fitchburg

Another candidates announces a run for Wisconsin Governor. Michele Doolan is a business owner and mother of three from Cross Plains.More >>
On October 9, 2017, PDQ Food Stores Inc., will lay off Wisconsin employees due to its decision to sell its assets and close its locations, which will be operated under new ownership.More >>
Police in Madison are investigating at least five separate incidents that have been reported in less than 24 hours of people being shot by paintballs around the city on Monday.More >>
Proposed legislation would expand the the current ban on texting and emailing while driving, to include a prohibition on accessing any type of data on a smart phone - with the exception of GPS for directions.More >>
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says WIS 69 near Monroe is back openMore >>
It was a project that took six weeks and cost $4-million, but Monday the new portion of South Main Street was opened for traffic. But at least one small business took a big hit from the new look.More >>
It was family day at the Wisconsin State Fair on Monday.More >>
Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened near UW-Whitewater early Sunday morning.More >>
A man who claimed to have information on the 2008 homicide of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann has died.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man who died Saturday following a July traffic crash in Fitchburg.More >>
Madison police investigate a possible child enticement on the city's southwest side.More >>
Soil Sisters Farm Tour highlights woman's contribution to farming.More >>
According to Iowa County sheriff's officials, a deputy spotted a wanted vehicle on Highway 23 near Mineral Point just after midnight Saturday morning. Lafayette County authorities were searching for the truck related to criminal activity in that county.More >>
RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- Richland Center has a new honorable title. The city now has the designation of being Wisconsin's Purple Heart Memorial City, one of the first in the country to honor our nation's heroes in this way. Veterans and Purple Heart recipients were at a special ceremony this afternoon, as the designation was unveiled, saying the city is deserving and one of a kind. "Richland Center is a very rich "veteran-type" community oriented to s...More >>
