Police: Two men try to rob two people in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg police investigate an attempted armed robbery that happened Tuesday morning, August 8.

Officers respond to High Ridge Trail, near Fish Hatchery Road, at about 5 a.m.  Police say they talked to the two victims.

Police say the two people were sitting in a vehicle when two men walked up to them.  The men demanded money. One man showed a knife, the other implied he had a gun.  The suspects ran away. The victims were not hurt.

Police describe both suspects as black men in their early 20s, about 5'2" tall, and skinny with a dark complexion.  The man with a knife was wearing a black or dark blue winter jacket, black jeans, white tennis shoes, and a black knit stocking cap. The man who implied he had a gun was wearing a dark-colored top and black jeans.

Anyone with information can call the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

