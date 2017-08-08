Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar past $300 million

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're feeling lucky, you may want to use a few dollars to play the lottery over the next couple of days as two jackpots have topped $300 million.
The Mega Million's jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing is $346 million, making it the seventh largest jackpot in the game's history.
The odds of matching all the numbers and taking home the jackpot are 1 in about 258.9 million.
The drawing will take place at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
The Powerball jackpot has reached $307 million. That drawing will be Wednesday night.
The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in about 292.2 million.
The Powerball jackpot has not yet cracked the top 10 of highest amounts for that game.
For more information on the games, visit wilottery.com.
Can't Find Something?
WKOW 27
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.