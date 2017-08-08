Teen drowns after struggling in Kenosha harbor - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Teen drowns after struggling in Kenosha harbor

KENOSHA (AP) -- A teen has drowned after jumping into Lake Michigan from a Kenosha pier.

Police say the 18-year-old man was trying to swim to the break wall with a friend Monday evening when he struggled with harbor currents at North Pier and went under water. The second man was able to swim back to the pier.

Witnesses called 911 about 6:30 p.m. after hearing the teen's calls for help. His body was recovered about an hour later.

