Tri4Schools triathlon a fit for all kids, no matter background or ability

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Before they head back to school, there's still time for your kids to participate in a challenging and fun fitness event.

Tri4Schools' Middleton triathlon is Saturday, August 19. The swim-bike-run race is for kids ages three to 14 and anyone can try it, even those with differing abilities.

Katie Hensel, the executive director of Tri4Schools, and mom Amy Rothering, whose son Jack completed a race last year, say the organization will work with kids to do an adaptive triathlon if they want to. Jack wasn't too fond of the swim, so last year he did a run-bike-run version.

There are other ways to accommodate all kids, whether they need to race in a wheelchair, need a special bicycle or just need extra room on the course.

Hensel says they want to eliminate all barriers for kids, including the financial ones. Families who can't afford the entry fee can still have their child participate.

The Middleton race is at Harbor Athletic Club. There are three courses, with the long distance starting at 8:30, the middle distance at 9:30 and the short distance at 10:30. To learn more or sign up, click here.