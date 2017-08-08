The Forward Festival continues to grow and inspire

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thousands of entrepreneurs, investors and like-minded professionals are expected to attend the eighth-annual Forward Festival, which has more than 50 events taking place August 17-24 throughout the city.

On Wednesday, Laura Strong, the Forward Festival Organizing Committee Member stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event.

Forward Festival is Madison’s premiere eight-day conference for entrepreneurs. The conference attracts over 5,000 attendees and now has over 50+ events organized by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs.

“Forward Festival, now with the most events to date, could not thrive without our community’s support of entrepreneurs,” Strong, said. “That’s why we’ve made the festival as accessible as possible, as all events are open to the public and many are free.”

This year, social impact is one of the biggest themes. What started out three years ago as a single event (Social Good Summit), has grown into at least five events focusing on social impact and social change in the startup community.

