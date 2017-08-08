Woman rescued after being trapped under SUV

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison woman escaped serious injury Monday after her getting her leg pinned under her SUV.

The woman had returned home and parked the vehicle in her driveway. As she walked to the rear of the vehicle, it began to roll toward her, according to a news release from the Madison Fire Department.

Unable to move out of the way in time, the vehicle pushed her over and dragged her down the driveway until it came to a stop near the street.

When Madison Police arrived on the scene, the woman was found on her back with a leg stuck against the rear axle and shock mount of the vehicle.

Officers placed the vehicle in park and turned off the ignition, according to the release.

Firefighters and paramedics from Fire Station 8 on Lien Road, along with Command Car 31, also responded.

Paramedics stayed with the patient while firefighters began stabilizing the SUV and prepared to lift it using air bags.

Once it was elevated, paramedics and firefighters successfully slid the woman out from under the SUV and onto a backboard.

The woman was transported to the University of Wisconsin Hospital emergency room with non-life threatening injuries.