Free physicals available for uninsured high school athletes

MADISON (WKOW)-- Athletes are known to overcome adversity within sport. but uninsured high school athletes face obstacles before the season begins.

High school students are required by Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) regulation to obtain a physical every two years in order to participate in school athletics. Of the estimated 100,000 participants in Wisconsin high school athletics, 2 to 5 percent of high school athletes in Dane County are uninsured, according to a UW Health study.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., uninsured high school athletes can take advantage of of a free sports physical program hosted by UW Health Sports. Details are HERE.

Over the past 20 years, Dane County Sports Medicine Council partnered with UW Health Sports Medicine and other organizations to provide free physicals for high school athletes lacking health insurance. Greene says he expects around 60 Dane County high schoolers get checked out Tuesday and says they aren't all from low-income backgrounds.

Physicals can be costly, especially for students without health insurance.

“Athletes need this – it's a requirement,” says Joe Greene, UW Health Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation administrator. “[We] don't want costs to be a barrier.”

“The program started 20 years ago to meet the needs of uninsured athletes: athletes who recently moved, don't have a physician, don't have insurance or even foreign exchange students without access,” Greene says.

The event pulls students from Dane County schools “spread across the board” and Greene says pulls from specific schools depends on the school's “social and economic integration.”

As for the event, Greene says he believes the number of athletes attending has “grown over the years but perhaps dropped off a little bit with healthcare mandates.” He added the growth could be due to an increased awareness but nevertheless the event is near capacity with 60 participants and 30 medical staffers.

The medical providers can help facilitate care after the physical if they notice “problematic issues” since the physical may be the only medical check in they have this year, Greene says. Public Health-Madison and Dane County is providing free immunizations, if a parent is present, for athletes in need of shots.

IF YOU GO

The event will take place at the Access Community Health Center on Tuesday, August 8 at 6:00 p.m. To 9:00 p.m. If you plan to attend, please note the following time slots below:

- Last Names A-I (arrive at 6:00 pm)

- J-R (arrive at 7:00 pm)

- S-Z (arrive no later than 8:00 pm)

More information at the event Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/256620311493486/