Madison's National Night Out Thursday themed "A Call for Peace"

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department invites the community to Leopold Park Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, for Madison's National Night Out.

Founded 36 years ago, National Night Out is a community-police awareness event that aims to improve community life by building law enforcement-citizen partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

The city of Madison will celebrate the occasion with this years theme “A Call for Peace,” according to the news release. 

The event will be held in Leopold Park from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm with food, music, speakers, giveaways, fun activities for kids, community booths and police and fire equipment and vehicles on display.

