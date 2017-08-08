Phyllis Leckrone, wife of UW Marching Band director, dies early - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Phyllis Leckrone, wife of UW Marching Band director, dies early Tuesday

By Dan Plutchak, Social Media and Digital Content Manager
MADISON (WKOW) -- Phyllis Leckrone, wife of University of Wisconsin Marching Band Director Michael Leckrone, passed away early Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017.

She was known to many alumni members as the band mom, according to a post on the UW Band Alumni Association Facebook page.

Funeral arrangements and more details will be available in the coming days according to the Facebook post.

