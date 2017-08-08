Man found sleeping in stolen car full of stolen property

TOWN OF DUNN (WKOW) – A Madison man who authorities say was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle filled with stolen property has been arrested and confined to the Dane County Jail.

A Dane County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling Bible Camp Road in the town of Dunn off of US Highway 51 at about 2:35 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, when he noticed a car parked in the roadway with the tail lights on and the car running, according to a sheriff's office news release.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle appeared to be sleeping.

Terrance A. Buchanan, 29, woke up when the deputy knocked on the passenger window of the vehicle. Buchanan was startled and initially began driving away until the deputy told him to stop, according to the news release.

The deputy determined the license plate on the vehicle was stolen, as was the 2010 Ford Fusion that Buchanan was driving.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a large number of items, also believed to be stolen.

The items included everything from credit and ID cards, to jewelry, electronics and tools. Buchanan was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owners Consent and a parole violation. Additional charges related to the stolen property are pending.