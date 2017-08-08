BREAKING: Music icon Glen Campbell dead at 81 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

BREAKING: Music icon Glen Campbell dead at 81

JUST IN: Glen Campbell (Official) has passed away at the age of 81 after “courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease,” according to a statement. 

