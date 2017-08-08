Portage Kiwanis' Ride to Read promotes children's literacy

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Portage Kiwanis Club will hold its fifth annual bike ride to promote youth literacy on Saturday, Aug. 12., 2017.

Participants in the “Ride to Read” through South-Central Wisconsin raises money to purchase children's books for kids throughout the community, according to the club's news release. Around 3,500 books are distributed during the Canal Days Parade in Portage and the July Fourth Parade in Pardeeville. The extra books are donated throughout the year to local schools.

“It's great to give children books and see their smiles when they receive their very own new book to read.” says Margaret Rudolph, Ride to Read Committee Chair, in a press release.

According to the news release, the Kiwanis club believes focusing on children education is the best way to enhance a community and the bike ride is the club's “signature project.”

All of the money raised goes toward programs focused on encouraging literacy in children, according to the Kiwanis of Portage website.

IF YOU GO

The event starts and ends at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Portage. The bike ride includes four different route options, 15, 30, 45 and 62 miles.

Registration fees are $25 for pre-register and $30 for day of registration. A continental breakfast will be provided as well as frequent rest stops for food and refreshments.

Non-biking friends and family are also welcome to explore all that historic Portage and Columbia County have to offer, according to the news release.

For Route Maps or More Information on the event follow this link: www.kiwanisridetoread.com