Rep. Taylor to host Foxconn public meeting Tuesday night - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Rep. Taylor to host Foxconn public meeting Tuesday night

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison state representative is inviting the community to weigh in on the state's agreement with Foxconn.

The Taiwanese electronics manufacturer plans to spend $10 billion to build a plant in Wisconsin and hire up to 13-thousand workers. The state has agreed to an incentive package, including up to $3 billion in tax credits over 15 years.

A new analysis from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau shows Wisconsin may not break even on the proposed incentive package for at least 25 years. If 10 percent of the plant's jobs go to people in Illinois, the analysis shows the break-even point would be two years later. The analysis warns any cash-flow predictions spanning 30 years are highly speculative. 

Rep. Chris Taylor is inviting people to a public hearing Tuesday night to discuss the plans and legislation to provide tax benefits for Foxconn. The meeting is at the Goodman Community Center in Madison from 7-8:30 p.m. 

Watch 27 News at 10 to hear what people had to say at the meeting tonight. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.