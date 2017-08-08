Rep. Taylor to host Foxconn public meeting Tuesday night

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison state representative is inviting the community to weigh in on the state's agreement with Foxconn.



The Taiwanese electronics manufacturer plans to spend $10 billion to build a plant in Wisconsin and hire up to 13-thousand workers. The state has agreed to an incentive package, including up to $3 billion in tax credits over 15 years.



A new analysis from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau shows Wisconsin may not break even on the proposed incentive package for at least 25 years. If 10 percent of the plant's jobs go to people in Illinois, the analysis shows the break-even point would be two years later. The analysis warns any cash-flow predictions spanning 30 years are highly speculative.



Rep. Chris Taylor is inviting people to a public hearing Tuesday night to discuss the plans and legislation to provide tax benefits for Foxconn. The meeting is at the Goodman Community Center in Madison from 7-8:30 p.m.



Watch 27 News at 10 to hear what people had to say at the meeting tonight.