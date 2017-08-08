Badgers ILB Chris Orr returns from injury and feels 100 percent - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers ILB Chris Orr returns from injury and feels 100 percent

MADISON (WKOW) -

Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr returns from a serious knee injury last season, and feels 100 percent on the field. He also has a new outlook on the game of football.

Orr hardly had a taste of football last season. He tore his ACL on Wisconsin's first defensive play from scrimmage against LSU. He missed the remainder of the season, and watched it from the sidelines.

Last week, Orr was officially granted a medical hardship waiver, giving him up to three more seasons with the Badgers.

"I know what I can do. I know what they can do. They know what I can do." Said Orr on returning to a normal practice routine this fall. "I feel faster than before which means I can make even more plays."

Orr finished his freshman season fifth on the Wisconsin defense in tackles with 46. He returns to a stacked Badger linebacker corp with four inside linebackers returning this season with starting experience. With football aside, Orr has a new outlook on the game after his injury last season.

"Going through something like that you find a new appreciation for it." Said Orr. "I'm not saying I took the game or practice for granted but you just enjoy it a little more." 

The Badgers open their season on Friday, September 1st against Utah State at Camp Randall Stadium at 8 p.m.
 

