Former UW student Cook pushes for separate trials

MADISON (WKOW) -- Former UW-Madison student Alec Cook wants separate trials for each of the sex-related charges against him.

In a court motion filed Tuesday, Cook argues he had no grand plan to victimize campus women. He says the majority of allegations against him are different.



Prosecutors point to excerpts from Cook's diary entries to argue his criminal intentions were broad. But Cook cites one entry of a stated goal to "pick up any woman" as innocent, and not threatening, as prosecutors maintain.

Prosecutors say there's common threads among twelve victims, and should be just one trial. Among the charges against Cook are sexual assault, stalking and false imprisonment.



There's a court hearing on the trial approach next month.