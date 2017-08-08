Questions remain one year after Fitchburg home explosion

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Almost one year after the August 25 home explosion in Fitchburg, questions remain unanswered as the community continues to rebuild.

On Wednesday, Fitchburg officials are meeting with residents to answer questions about the explosion on Cheryl Drive that left houses decimated.

“Common sense would tell me that if something happened in my community, I would want to know my concerns were addressed... to try to get accountability for the residents,” says Fitchburg Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher.

Though the cause of the incident remains unanswered, the fire chief says conversation can bring healing.

“There's a matter of describing what undetermined means,” Pulvermacher says. “That shouldn't deter us from bringing a sense of closure.”

A year after the initial damage, Chuck Katic, says it's hard to forget when there are still remnants. He was one of 24 homeowners whose houses were damaged. However, he says “everybody was lucky” since no fatalities resulted from the explosion and almost everyone could rebuild.

“Most people remodel one room of their house,” Katic says. “We remodeled the whole house at one time."

Brian Grittner, owner of the home where the explosion originated, is suing Sears and the appliance installer. Daniel Rottier, Grittner's attorney, previously told 27 News an uncapped gas line was to blame. 27 News reached out to the attorney for an update on the case but we were told he was currently out of the country.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the Fitchburg Council Chambers. The meeting is open to the public.