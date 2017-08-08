Man who shot WKOW photographer sentenced with maximum fine

MADISON (WKOW) -- A town of Burke man who shot one a 27 News photographer in March was sentenced Tuesday.

51-year-old Jeffery Lovick was given the maximum fine after pleading guilty last month for disorderly conduct. A Dane County judge fined Lovick $1,000 for shooting a pellet bullet at WKOW photojournalist Matthew Anderson in March.

Lovick shot his pellet gun after becoming upset about Anderson being in his yard on March 19 while covering a house fire at a nearby apartment building. Prior to the shooting, Lovick's neighbor had given Anderson permission to be in the yard.

During Tuesday's sentence hearing, Anderson told the judge while his injuries are minimal, the emotional toll has been far greater.

"What if a different firearm had been used that wasn't a BB gun?," said Anderson, who is still coming to terms with the incident in March. "It's very difficult for me to go to certain calls because I don't know what some people might be thinking."

Mike Wagner, a professor at UW-Madison School of Journalism, says it's becoming increasingly dangerous for journalists to do their jobs in the age of "Fake News".

"The more any particular group gets demonized often the easier it becomes for other people to imagine harming that particular group," said Wagner. "They lost some sort of the story because they're taking more time taking care of themselves and their surroundings."

In court, Lovick's attorney claimed he was trying to shoot the branch next to Anderson to scare him as a prank.

"My intentions were not to harm him or anybody else but because of what happened, I accept full responsibility for what I have done and am truly sorry, " said Lovick, before he his sentencing Tuesday.