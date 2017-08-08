Baby whale gets up close with Southern California beachgoers

A Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jail

Woman who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months in jail

A young Massachusetts woman who as a teenager encouraged her boyfriend in dozens of text messages to kill himself and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jail

Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide gets 15 months in jail

Corey Lewandowski is parlaying his close relationship with President Donald Trump into business opportunities

President Donald Trump says he hopes for a "truly honest" outcome from the Russia investigation that has consumed the opening months of his presidency

Trump says he hopes for 'honest' outcome of Russia probe

GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance

Damian Marley says he shot the music video for his new song "Medication" in a medical marijuana farm

Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a San Francisco park crowded with parents, children and tourists on a warm summer's day, wounding three people and sending panicky people running for safety

Police beef up patrols after 3 wounded at San Francisco park

IA Northwestern University professor suspected in the stabbing death of a Chicago man has sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in crime that he called the "biggest mistake of my life."

The US is getting prime viewing for the total solar eclipse coming up on Aug. 21

US in rare bull's-eye for total solar eclipse on Aug. 21

The executive director of a suburban Minneapolis mosque that was bombed over the weekend says the building doesn't have outside security cameras because his community can't afford them

Director of bombed mosque says it lacks security cameras

A draft report produced by 13 federal agencies concludes that the United States is already feeling the impacts of climate change, with a stark increase in the frequency of extreme weather over the last four decades.

Animal-rights activists are calling for the creation of ocean-based refuges for captive marine mammals, but some experts question whether such sites could stay afloat.

A federal climate report says the United States is already feeling the effects of climate change, with temperatures rising dramatically over the last four decades.

US already feeling effects of climate change, report says

An official says a British cybersecurity researcher remains jailed in Nevada, a day before he's due to face charges in federal court in Milwaukee that he created and distributed malicious software designed to steal banking passwords.

A jury is expected to be seated soon in Taylor Swift's civil trial involving a groping allegation against a former DJ.

DJ in groping case says he may have touched Swift's ribs

Recently unsealed court documents show an American-Israeli Jew charged with a wave of bomb threats against Jewish community centers offered to sell his services on an online black market.

President Donald Trump's administration has reversed the government's position on a voter roll case before the U.S. Supreme Court and is now backing Ohio's method for purging voters.

U.S. officials are abandoning plans to require sleep apnea screening for train engineers and truck drivers and safety experts say it puts the lives of millions of motorists and passengers at risk.

Experts: Lives at risk if no sleep tests for train engineers

A new study describes the biggest dinosaur ever, a plant-eater that made T. Rex look like a munchkin.

Meet the new heavyweight champion of dinosaurs: Patagotitan

State and federal authorities plan to move a newborn Hawaiian monk seal away from the congested shores of Waikiki so it can remain a wild animal and won't become accustomed to interacting with people.

Newborn Hawaiian monk seal to be moved out of Waikiki

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) -- Southern California beachgoers have gotten up close and personal with a baby whale.

A gray whale about 15 to 18 feet long cruised into Dana Point Harbor on Tuesday morning. It swam into a shallow children's area called Baby Beach and circled a pier.

Kayakers were able to get within a few feet of the animal, which at one point swam under paddle boarders.

Capt. Dave Anderson, who runs whale watching tours out of the harbor, says the whale appeared to be a skinny juvenile who was foraging in the mud.

He says it's probably the same whale that was spotted Monday farther south in a Carlsbad lagoon.

The whale eventually left the harbor. Anderson says it may be moving up the coast and could find its way to Oregon.

