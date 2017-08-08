The Latest: North Korea examines plan to contain US bases on Guam

A Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jail

A Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jail

A young Massachusetts woman who as a teenager encouraged her boyfriend in dozens of text messages to kill himself and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jail

A young Massachusetts woman who as a teenager encouraged her boyfriend in dozens of text messages to kill himself and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jail

President Donald Trump says he hopes for a "truly honest" outcome from the Russia investigation that has consumed the opening months of his presidency

President Donald Trump says he hopes for a "truly honest" outcome from the Russia investigation that has consumed the opening months of his presidency

Damian Marley says he shot the music video for his new song "Medication" in a medical marijuana farm

Damian Marley says he shot the music video for his new song "Medication" in a medical marijuana farm

Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a San Francisco park crowded with parents, children and tourists on a warm summer's day, wounding three people and sending panicky people running for safety

Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a San Francisco park crowded with parents, children and tourists on a warm summer's day, wounding three people and sending panicky people running for safety

IA Northwestern University professor suspected in the stabbing death of a Chicago man has sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in crime that he called the "biggest mistake of my life."

IA Northwestern University professor suspected in the stabbing death of a Chicago man has sent a video to friends and relatives apologizing for his involvement in crime that he called the "biggest mistake of my life."

The US is getting prime viewing for the total solar eclipse coming up on Aug. 21

The US is getting prime viewing for the total solar eclipse coming up on Aug. 21

The executive director of a suburban Minneapolis mosque that was bombed over the weekend says the building doesn't have outside security cameras because his community can't afford them

The executive director of a suburban Minneapolis mosque that was bombed over the weekend says the building doesn't have outside security cameras because his community can't afford them

A draft report produced by 13 federal agencies concludes that the United States is already feeling the impacts of climate change, with a stark increase in the frequency of extreme weather over the last four decades.

A draft report produced by 13 federal agencies concludes that the United States is already feeling the impacts of climate change, with a stark increase in the frequency of extreme weather over the last four decades.

An official says a British cybersecurity researcher remains jailed in Nevada, a day before he's due to face charges in federal court in Milwaukee that he created and distributed malicious software designed to steal banking passwords.

An official says a British cybersecurity researcher remains jailed in Nevada, a day before he's due to face charges in federal court in Milwaukee that he created and distributed malicious software designed to steal...

A jury is expected to be seated soon in Taylor Swift's civil trial involving a groping allegation against a former DJ.

A jury is expected to be seated soon in Taylor Swift's civil trial involving a groping allegation against a former DJ.

DJ in groping case says he may have touched Swift's ribs

DJ in groping case says he may have touched Swift's ribs

A new study describes the biggest dinosaur ever, a plant-eater that made T. Rex look like a munchkin.

A new study describes the biggest dinosaur ever, a plant-eater that made T. Rex look like a munchkin.

Recently unsealed court documents show an American-Israeli Jew charged with a wave of bomb threats against Jewish community centers offered to sell his services on an online black market.

Recently unsealed court documents show an American-Israeli Jew charged with a wave of bomb threats against Jewish community centers offered to sell his services on an online black market.

Dispensary sales of medical marijuana in Hawaii are beginning after patients waited 17 years for a legal way to purchase the drug.

Dispensary sales of medical marijuana in Hawaii are beginning after patients waited 17 years for a legal way to purchase the drug.

President Donald Trump's administration has reversed the government's position on a voter roll case before the U.S. Supreme Court and is now backing Ohio's method for purging voters.

President Donald Trump's administration has reversed the government's position on a voter roll case before the U.S. Supreme Court and is now backing Ohio's method for purging voters.

U.S. officials are abandoning plans to require sleep apnea screening for train engineers and truck drivers and safety experts say it puts the lives of millions of motorists and passengers at risk.

U.S. officials are abandoning plans to require sleep apnea screening for train engineers and truck drivers and safety experts say it puts the lives of millions of motorists and passengers at risk.

One of the world's fastest supercomputers has been crunching numbers for science for months but got a formal welcome to its namesake city in Wyoming.

One of the world's fastest supercomputers has been crunching numbers for science for months but got a formal welcome to its namesake city in Wyoming.

Opponents of the Keystone XL pipeline are questioning its proposed route through Nebraska in hopes that state regulators will reject the project or impose restrictions.

Opponents of the Keystone XL pipeline are questioning its proposed route through Nebraska in hopes that state regulators will reject the project or impose restrictions.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- North Korea says it is examining its operational plans for attacking Guam to contain U.S. bases there.

The army said in a statement distributed Wednesday by the state-run news agency that it is studying a plan to create an "enveloping fire" in areas around Guam with medium- to long-range ballistic missiles. The U.S. territory is home to Andersen Air Force Base.

The statement says the move is in response to a recent U.S. ICBM test. It comes as President Donald Trump says North Korea "will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen" if it makes any more threats to the U.S.

A Japanese defense paper and a U.S. media report Tuesday said North Korea may have successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.