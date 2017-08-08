Police: Person of interest in homicide taken into custody after - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police: Person of interest in homicide taken into custody after brief chase

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a brief chase Tuesday night, Madison police say they've arrested a fourth person in connection with the July 28th homicide in Madison.

The chase ended in the area of Tolman Terrace and Cameron Drive. Police say they were able to stop the vehicle in the cul-de-sac at the end of Tolman Terrace.

Officers tell 27 News they took a man and a woman into custody. They say the woman is a person of interest in the death of Ciara Philamulee. Philamulee was shot and killed July 28th in the 3700 block of West Karstens Drive. Officers have not released the identities of the two who were arrested.

Police have already arrested three people in connection with the case -- Donald Davis, Jr., Jennifer Lovick and Korey Johnson.

