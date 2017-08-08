Badgers running back out to show he's the real Deal

For Badgers running back Taiwan Deal, it should come as no surprise he is looking quicker in fall camp. The junior is in a hurry to make up for lost time.

"Things are going good. I'm just excited to be back in pads, be back playing. Coming off my ankle surgery, I feel great. So, I'm just happy to be back out with the team and playing around."

Deal missed spring practice recovering from that ankle surgery. It's an injury that limited him as a sophomore. Deal rushed for just 164 yards. The year before he ran for 503 yards and six touchdowns. Now healthy, Deal is pushing for playing time again.

"Each day is a new start for me. Every morning I wake up, it's a fresh start. I want to seize that day, that moment, that opportunity that I get every day and try to do my best."

Still, carries won't be easy to come by. Bradrick Shaw and Chris James appear to be locks to receive carries. That leaves Deal battling Pitt transfer Rachid Ibrahim for whatever touches may be left.

"There's always going to be competition," says Deal. "You shouldn't be scared of competition. That'll only make you better."

Deal is taking on that challenge full speed ahead.