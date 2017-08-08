Ultralight aircraft crashes into Rock River in Fort Atkinson - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Ultralight aircraft crashes into Rock River in Fort Atkinson

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Fort Atkinson Fire Department says an ultralight aircraft crashed into the Rock River around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

This happened near the city's municipal airport.

Firefighters say two people were on board.

Authorities were able to find both of them and brought them to shore.

At this point, there's no word on their conditions.

27 News will continue to follow and update you on any new developments.

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW) -- Authorities in Jefferson County are investigating the crash of an aircraft.

A Jefferson County dispatcher confirmed to 27 News an aircraft did go down Tuesday night near the Fort Atkinson Municipal Airport on County K along the Rock River.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene right now. Our crew members say three ambulances left the area. There is no word on whether anyone was inside.

We are working to gather information on this breaking story and we'll bring you updates as they become available.

