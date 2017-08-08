One person hurt in Tuesday night shooting - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

One person hurt in Tuesday night shooting

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- One person was hurt after being shot Tuesday night in what Madison Police are calling an attempted homicide.

The incident happened on the 3100 block of Webb Ave around 8:50 pm. Police responded following multiple reports of gunshots.

Police arrived on scene and were able to track down the victim and escort them to the hospital.

The victim is expected to be ok. So far no one has been arrested and police are still investigating.

We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.