One person hurt in Tuesday night shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Phyllis Leckrone, wife of University of Wisconsin Marching Band Director Michael Leckrone, passed away early Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2018.More >>
Another candidates announces a run for Wisconsin Governor. Michele Doolan is a business owner and mother of three from Cross Plains.More >>
Fitchburg police investigate an attempted armed robbery that happened Tuesday morning.More >>
After a brief chase Tuesday night, Madison police say they've arrested a fourth person in connection with the July 28th homicide in Madison.More >>
On October 9, 2017, PDQ Food Stores Inc., will lay off Wisconsin employees due to its decision to sell its assets and close its locations, which will be operated under new ownership.More >>
Federal investigators say the pilot of a seaplane that crashed on Lake Winnebago in eastern Wisconsin last month, killing himself and a passenger, tried to take off for Minnesota despite warnings about rough water.More >>
Former UW-Madison student Alec Cook wants separate trials for each of the sex-related charges against himMore >>
JUST IN: Glen Campbell (Official) has passed away at the age of 81 after “courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease,” according to a statement. Check back for more details on this breaking story.More >>
TOWN OF DUNN (WKOW) – A Madison man who authorities say was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle filled with stolen property has been arrested and confined to the Dane County Jail. A Dane County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling Bible Camp Road in the town of Dunn off of US Highway 51 at about 2:35 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017.More >>
A Madison woman escaped serious injury Monday after her getting her leg pinned under her SUV. The woman had returned home and parked the vehicle in her driveway.More >>
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says WIS 69 near Monroe is back openMore >>
Police in Madison are investigating at least five separate incidents that have been reported in less than 24 hours of people being shot by paintballs around the city on Monday.More >>
