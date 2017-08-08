One person hurt in Tuesday night shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- One person was hurt after being shot Tuesday night in what Madison Police are calling an attempted homicide.

The incident happened on the 3100 block of Webb Ave around 8:50 pm. Police responded following multiple reports of gunshots.

Police arrived on scene and were able to track down the victim and escort them to the hospital.

The victim is expected to be ok. So far no one has been arrested and police are still investigating.

