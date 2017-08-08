Dozier's slam among 5 Twins homers in 11-4 win over Brewers

For Badgers running back Taiwan Deal, it should come as no surprise he is looking quicker in fall camp. The junior is in a hurry to make up for lost time.More >>
Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr returns from a serious knee injury last season, and feels 100 percent on the field. He also has a new outlook on the game of football.
The Big Ten bested all conferences in men's basketball attendance for the 41st consecutive season, totaling 3,119,823 for home and league tournament games. That's the most in Big Ten history. The conference averaged 12,235 a game across its 14 schools. Eleven of those ranked among the top 40 in average attendance, with Wisconsin leading the way at 17,286 a game.
Bradrick Shaw has proven his patience. Now, he's ready to prove a whole lot more. The sophomore is battling to become the Badgers' newest starting running back.
The Badgers are taking preseason camp on the road. The football team will hold an open practice in Milwaukee on Aug. 10 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Custer Stadium at 4300 Fairmont Ave.
