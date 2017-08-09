14-year-old Loganville teen killed while playing game of cops an - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

14-year-old Loganville teen killed while playing game of cops and robbers

LOGANVILLE (WKOW) -- A Loganville boy is dead after what appears to be a freak accident Tuesday morning. 

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says they received a call around 10:35 am after getting a call that someone had been shot.

Deputies say the incident happened on State Highway 23 just south of the Village of Loganville. First responders arrived on scene to find a 14-year-old had been shot.

Authorities say three children ages 10, 12, and 14 were playing a game of cops and robbers with the rifle which they didn't think was loaded.

At one point the 10 year old juvenile pointed a rifle at his 14 year old brother and pulled the trigger. The magazine had been removed but had one round in the chamber. 

The firearm discharged and the 14 year old was hit in the chest. Resuscitation efforts were started but the teenager died at the scene.

The investigation remains under investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

 

