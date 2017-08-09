Milwaukee police led on 10 mile chase, suspect overdosed

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee police were sent on a wild chase Friday night that ended with them having to save the driver from a heroin overdose.

All of it was caught on camera.

Police were responding to a call of an armed carjacker who led them on a 10 mile pursuit from Milwaukee to Greenfield.

Police were eventually able to stop the 24-year-old suspect with stop sticks.

The suspect told police he had ingested heroin before overdosing, forcing them to spring into action to save his life.

Police say the suspect has a prior criminal record and is now facing several new charges, but is alive thanks to police.