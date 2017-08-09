Milwaukee police led on 10 mile chase, suspect overdosed - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Milwaukee police led on 10 mile chase, suspect overdosed

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee police were sent on a wild chase Friday night that ended with them having to save the driver from a heroin overdose.

All of it was caught on camera.

Police were responding to a call of an armed carjacker who led them on a 10 mile pursuit from Milwaukee to Greenfield.

Police were eventually able to stop the 24-year-old suspect with stop sticks.

The suspect told police he had ingested heroin before overdosing, forcing them to spring into action to save his life.

Police say the suspect has a prior criminal record and is now facing several new charges, but is alive thanks to police.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.