Search underway for a man in the Rock River in Town of Beloit

TOWN OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Town of Beloit Fire Department is searching for a man in the Rock River.

Fire officials say they got reports of a man who jumped off the Newark Bridge.

They're asking everyone to stay clear of all rescue personnel on the river and find an alternate route around the Newark Bridge.

