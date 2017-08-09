WI Dairy News: Hy-Vee at Sartori

ANTIGO (WKOW) -- At Sartori Cheese in Antigo, a master cheesemaker leads a group of Hy-Vee certified cheese professionals through the process of making a batch of award-winning BellaVitano Gold.



It's all in an effort to educate cheese specialists about the entire cheesemaking process - from farm to store.



Mark McCutchan of Hy-Vee USA says, "There's a difference between if you've ever read about the ocean and actually going to see the ocean, and specialty cheese is really no different."



The end goal for certified cheese professionals is to understand the art and science behind cheesemaking so they can engage their customers.



Master Cheesemaker Mike Matucheski stresses to the tour group that all the milk Sartori uses comes from family farms within a one-hour radius of the cheese plant.