Madison's Peter Kraus to appear on Good Morning America after 'Bachelorette' finale

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison native Peter Kraus will be live on Good Morning America Wednesday.

He was one of two final men on this season's The Bachelorette, but Rachel Lindsay and he decided to end their relationship in the season finale. Rachel eventually got engaged to Bryan.

Peter has been back in Madison the past few months, but appeared on the season finale live show, where he got to talk with Rachel for the first time since their break-up.

Peter will be talking with GMA's Michael Strahan live Wednesday morning.