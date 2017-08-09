UPDATE: U.S. 14 in Rock Co. back open after early morning crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of U.S. 14 in Rock County are now open after an early morning crash.

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A traffic crash in Rock County has closed all lanes of U.S. 14 in both directions near Butts Corners Road.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says there were two vehicles involved. Authorities aren't sure if anyone was hurt. The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Besides the sheriff's office, the Evansville Fire Department was called to the scene. 

U.S. 14 east and westbound is closed between Butts Corners Road and Bullard Road.

