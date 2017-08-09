Madison Radicals prepare for Midwest Division Championship

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Radicals recently wrapped up their regular season with a win against the Indianapolis AlleyCats, finishing atop the Midwest Division for an unprecedented fourth straight year.

It's been a tale of two seasons for the Radicals, who got off to a slow start before going undefeated in the second half of the season to finish 12-2.

On Thursday, Madison Radicals Head Coach Tim DeByl and longtime player Pat Shriwise stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the season.



The team does more than just play. The Radicals have hosted a number of events at local schools and community centers throughout the season, introducing children to the game and teaching them fundamentals. They taught students to throw at Lapham Elementary with Read Up, did an ultimate frisbee unit at Midvale Elementary for every class, and ran a four-week after school ultimate clinic at Leopold Elementary.

On Saturday, the team will host the Midwest Division Championship at Breese Stevens Field, and play for the right to make their fifth straight Championship Weekend and bring home the championship trophy that has eluded them. The game kicks off at 6:00 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Thunderbirds.

