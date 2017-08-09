Bringing back a bicycling legacy - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bringing back a bicycling legacy

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- One man's innovative idea is responsible for bringing back a Lake Mills legacy.

Andy Quandt grew up loving bikes and bought his own from Gib's Bike Shop, which closed in 1990. But thanks to his tech-based bike shop, he was able to bring the small-town classic back to life.

He also got some help from the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center, which has advice for small business owners on adapting internet trends.

Thursday on 27 News at 10, our Savanna Tomei has the exclusive story. 

