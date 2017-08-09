Wisconsin Senate majority leader questions hard deadline of Sept. 30 for Foxconn legislation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) told reporters Wednesday he's not sure why a proposed incentive package for Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn must be passed by September 30 - a firm deadline agreed to by the Walker administration and company executives.



After a meeting with Gov. Walker at the State Capitol, Sen. Fitzgerald said he's not yet sure if he has enough Republican votes to pass legislation approving up to $3 billion worth of tax credits and a number of environmental exemptions for Foxconn.



Foxconn plans to make a $10 billion investment in a LCD display manufacturing facility in southeastern Wisconsin that would create at least 3,000 jobs, if the incentives are guaranteed by the state.



On Tuesday, the Legislative Fiscal Bureau (LFB) released a memo stating that Wisconsin taxpayers would not be paid back on their investment until 2043 at the earliest.



Sen. Fitzgerald called the 25-year payback window "striking" - adding that it's part of the reason the Senate GOP caucus wants to do its due diligence in reviewing the plan before passing it.



Assembly Republicans announced earlier Wednesday they would delay a committee vote on the incentive package and spend the weekend reviewing possible amendments.



Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) said a vote in the Committee on Jobs and the Economy would likely be scheduled for early next week, with a full floor vote coming as early as August 17.



Sen. Fitzgerald said he was still committed to passing a state budget before voting on the Foxconn legislation, and made it clear Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) had not asked for the Senate's input on amendments to the incentive legislation.



