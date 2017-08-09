LATEST: Officials identify victims in small aircraft crash

FT. ATKINSON (WKOW) – Authorities have identified the two people killed Tuesday when the small aircraft they were in crashed into the Rock River near the Fort Atkinson airport.

David Plambeck, 51, of Edgerton and Max Burlingame, 16, of Fort Atkinson died in the crash, according the the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that Plambeck was piloting the aircraft and that Burlingame was a friend of the family.

The aircraft crashed into the river near Ft. Atkinson's municipal airport around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017.

Upon arrival, rescue crews found the aircraft almost completely submerged and discovered the passengers were unconscious. Recreational boaters in the area assisted in getting to the pilot and passenger, according the sheriff's office.

Dive team members removed the ultralight from the river this morning.

Video sent to 27 News by viewer Billy Pitzner shows the rescue. Pitzner tells us his stepfather saw the plane circle the airport and heard the crash. He says they went in their boat and gave firefighters a ride to the crash scene.

Fire officials say Med Flight was on the scene as well as several ambulances. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson Fire Department, Ft. Atkinson Police, Ft. Atkinson Fire and EMS along with others all helped.