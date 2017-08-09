Community meeting tonight a 'debrief' on Fitchburg home explosion last August

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- City officials in Fitchburg are asking people to come together to talk about an incident that rocked their community nearly a year ago.

The meeting that starts at 7:30 p.m. in the City Council chambers is about the house explosion last August on Cheryl Drive.

Fire officials still don't know what caused this house to explode on August 25th last year, damaging about two dozen others nearby. They're hoping to offer some sense of closure for people who still have questions at the meeting.

The first responders who were called to help the neighborhood last year will join city officials to answer questions and talk about the response and recovery efforts. Chief Joe Pulvermacher says they'll provide as many answers as they can about the lengthy investigation.

"The main thing is to hopefully provide a sense of security and safety that this incident was limited to that property alone and that the neighborhood is safe and that the city of Fitchburg was doing all it possibly could to make sure that this sense of closure was brought about sooner than later," Pulvermacher told 27 News on Tuesday.

The mother of Brian Grittner, the man who was nearly killed inside the home, tells 27 News he's doing remarkably well now, about a year after the explosion.

No official cause has been determined. Grittner's attorney claims an uncapped gas line led to the explosion. They're currently suing Sears and the man who installed an appliance in Grittner's home.



