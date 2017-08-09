Badgers cancel open football practice scheduled in Milwaukee - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers cancel open football practice scheduled in Milwaukee


MADISON (WKOW) -

With bad weather predicted for Thursday, the Badgers have decided to cancel their open practice scheduled for the afternoon at Custer Stadium in Milwaukee.

“It’s disappointing that we’re unable to go to Milwaukee,” head coach Paul Chryst said in a statement. “I know there was a lot of planning that took place and I’d like to thank Bill Molbeck of Milwaukee Public Schools for all his help. Our hope is to be able to visit at some point in the future.”

The Badgers cited the logistics of moving the team and equipment as the reason a decision needed to be made a day early.

