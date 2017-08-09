Badgers cancel open football practice scheduled in Milwaukee

Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr returns from a serious knee injury last season, and feels 100 percent on the field. He also has a new outlook on the game of football.More >>
Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr returns from a serious knee injury last season, and feels 100 percent on the field. He also has a new outlook on the game of football.More >>
The Badgers have canceled the open football practice scheduled for Thursday in Milwaukee due to concerns about the weather.More >>
The Badgers have canceled the open football practice scheduled for Thursday in Milwaukee due to concerns about the weather.More >>
For Badgers running back Taiwan Deal, it should come as no surprise he is looking quicker in fall camp. The junior is in a hurry to make up for lost time.More >>
For Badgers running back Taiwan Deal, it should come as no surprise he is looking quicker in fall camp. The junior is in a hurry to make up for lost time.More >>
The Big Ten bested all conferences in men's basketball attendance for the 41st consecutive season, totaling 3,119,823 for home and league tournament games. That's the most in Big Ten history. The conference averaged 12,235 a game across its 14 schools. Eleven of those ranked among the top 40 in average attendance, with Wisconsin leading the way at 17,286 a game.More >>
The Big Ten bested all conferences in men's basketball attendance for the 41st consecutive season, totaling 3,119,823 for home and league tournament games. That's the most in Big Ten history. The conference averaged 12,235 a game across its 14 schools. Eleven of those ranked among the top 40 in average attendance, with Wisconsin leading the way at 17,286 a game.More >>
The Packers have released defensive lineman Letroy Guion, ending a three-plus year tenure in Green Bay marked by off-field problems.More >>
The Packers have released defensive lineman Letroy Guion, ending a three-plus year tenure in Green Bay marked by off-field problems.More >>
Eddie Rosario doubled home the tying run in the seventh inning and scored the winning run on a balk as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Monday.More >>
Eddie Rosario doubled home the tying run in the seventh inning and scored the winning run on a balk as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Monday.More >>
The Milwaukee Brewers donned everything purple as they headed out for a road trip against the Minnesota Twins.More >>
The Milwaukee Brewers donned everything purple as they headed out for a road trip against the Minnesota Twins.More >>
The Milwaukee Bucks are closing in on a deal to make Milt Newton the assistant general manager for the franchise.More >>
The Milwaukee Bucks are closing in on a deal to make Milt Newton the assistant general manager for the franchise.More >>
Martin Truex Jr. on a fuel-mileage gamble, holding off Matt Kenseth on the final lap to capture the NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen International on Sunday.More >>
Martin Truex Jr. on a fuel-mileage gamble, holding off Matt Kenseth on the final lap to capture the NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen International on Sunday.More >>
The Badgers have canceled the open football practice scheduled for Thursday in Milwaukee due to concerns about the weather.More >>
The Badgers have canceled the open football practice scheduled for Thursday in Milwaukee due to concerns about the weather.More >>
For Badgers running back Taiwan Deal, it should come as no surprise he is looking quicker in fall camp. The junior is in a hurry to make up for lost time.More >>
For Badgers running back Taiwan Deal, it should come as no surprise he is looking quicker in fall camp. The junior is in a hurry to make up for lost time.More >>
Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr returns from a serious knee injury last season, and feels 100 percent on the field. He also has a new outlook on the game of football.More >>
Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr returns from a serious knee injury last season, and feels 100 percent on the field. He also has a new outlook on the game of football.More >>
The Big Ten bested all conferences in men's basketball attendance for the 41st consecutive season, totaling 3,119,823 for home and league tournament games. That's the most in Big Ten history. The conference averaged 12,235 a game across its 14 schools. Eleven of those ranked among the top 40 in average attendance, with Wisconsin leading the way at 17,286 a game.More >>
The Big Ten bested all conferences in men's basketball attendance for the 41st consecutive season, totaling 3,119,823 for home and league tournament games. That's the most in Big Ten history. The conference averaged 12,235 a game across its 14 schools. Eleven of those ranked among the top 40 in average attendance, with Wisconsin leading the way at 17,286 a game.More >>
Bradrick Shaw has proven his patience. Now, he's ready to prove a whole lot more. The sophomore is battling to become the Badgers' newest starting running back.More >>
Bradrick Shaw has proven his patience. Now, he's ready to prove a whole lot more. The sophomore is battling to become the Badgers' newest starting running back.More >>