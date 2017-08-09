MFD to host four recruitment open houses - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MFD to host four recruitment open houses

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you have always wanted to become a firefighter, now is you chance to get your foot in the door.

The Madison Fire Department is holding four Recruitment Open Houses in the next couple of months. The Madison Fire Department will answer questions about the hiring process, what a career with the MFD is like, and what they are looking for in an applicant.

If you're considering applying, mark your calendar for these events:

  • Wednesday, August 16, 2017
    • Fire Station 4 - 1437 Monroe Street
    • 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, September 20, 2017: Military Service Member Open House
    • Fire Station 8 - 3945 Lien Road
    • 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
    • Hosted specifically for military personnel
  • Sunday, October 1, 2017
    • Fire Station 1 - 314 W. Dayton Street
    • 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, October 17, 2017
    • Fire Station 7 - 1810 McKenna Blvd.
    • 6:00 - 8:00 p.m

Applications for firefighter positions will be accepted from October 1, 2017 to November 30, 2017.

For more information about a career with the Madison Fire Department, visit madisonfire.org and click “Join MFD.”

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.