MFD to host four recruitment open houses

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you have always wanted to become a firefighter, now is you chance to get your foot in the door.

The Madison Fire Department is holding four Recruitment Open Houses in the next couple of months. The Madison Fire Department will answer questions about the hiring process, what a career with the MFD is like, and what they are looking for in an applicant.

If you're considering applying, mark your calendar for these events:

Wednesday, August 16, 2017 Fire Station 4 - 1437 Monroe Street 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 20, 2017: Military Service Member Open House Fire Station 8 - 3945 Lien Road 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Hosted specifically for military personnel

Sunday, October 1, 2017 Fire Station 1 - 314 W. Dayton Street 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 17, 2017 Fire Station 7 - 1810 McKenna Blvd. 6:00 - 8:00 p.m



Applications for firefighter positions will be accepted from October 1, 2017 to November 30, 2017.

For more information about a career with the Madison Fire Department, visit madisonfire.org and click “Join MFD.”