Bucks hire ex-NBA coach, player Frank Johnson as assistant

The Milwaukee Bucks have hired Frank Johnson, a former NBA player and Phoenix Suns coach, as an assistant coach.

Johnson went 63-71 over parts of three seasons in Phoenix starting in 2001. He played 10 years in the NBA averaging 8.3 points and 4.2 assists with three teams.

The Bucks announced the hiring on Wednesday, part of a series of moves that included additions to their basketball operations staff.

The most notable new name is former Minnesota Timberwolves general manager Milt Newton, who was hired as an assistant to GM Jon Horst.

Newton also spent 10 years as vice president of player personnel with the Washington Wizards.

Horst was promoted in June to general manager to replace John Hammond, who left to take the Orlando Magic GM job.