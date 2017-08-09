Town of Jefferson girl hailed a hero for rescue attempt

FORT ATKINSON (WKOW)— A Town of Jefferson 14-year-old’s brave actions are being labeled heroic in the wake of the fatal Rock River airplane crash Tuesday night.

Nova Kopmeyer spent Tuesday evening relaxing with her family at her home located about a half mile down the Rock River when she heard what sounded like a motorcycle crash.

“Me, being the nosy person I am, I had to investigate,” Kopmeyer says.

Grabbing her bike, she peddled up the road to where first responders were gathering on the river bank. However, the rescue boat was still on its way.

“They told me that it landed in the water and they said they needed a boat ASAP,” Kopmeyer says.

Time was of the essence because both the pilot, David Plambeck, 51, and the passenger, Max Burlingame,16, were unconscious in the water.

“We had a boat so I knew we had to do something,” Kopmeyer says. “I don’t think I ever biked that fast in my life.”

Arriving home, she alerted her stepfather and some of his friends. The group ran to the back yard to push their pontoon boat off the river bank. The family says the boat hadn’t been used for a week and a half and it usually takes about 30 minutes to get in the water. Running on “adrenalin strength” the group got the boat in the water in about 3 minutes.

“You know, she acted so fast,” says Lisa Marie McBride, Nova’s mother. The victims “were found much quicker than what could have been since [first responders] didn’t have a boat a half mile away.”

27 News was told kayakers on the river first tried to rescue the unconscious victims but the pontoon boat stepped in to deliver the victims to shore.

Although everyone involved wishes the outcome was different; the community is celebrating Kopmeyer’s ability to spring into action when it was needed most.

“I’m glad I got to do something,” Kopmeyer says, “to help those families understand what happened.”

The dive team pulled out the airplane out of the Rock River Wednesday.