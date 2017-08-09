Badgers volleyball starts season in Top Ten - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers volleyball starts season in Top Ten

The Badgers volleyball team began preseason workouts this week with lofty expectations yet again. The American Volleyball Coaches Association has tabbed the Badgers as the No. 7 team in their preseason poll. This is the fourth straight year the Badgers have opened the season in the top ten.

The Badgers were 28-5 a year ago. They will be competing in a difficult Big Ten again this season. The league had four teams in the top ten.

Wisconsin kicks off the season on Aug. 25-26 as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Badgers are hosting a Cardinal vs. White scrimmage on Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the UW Field House. Admission is free.

2017 AVCA Preseason Top-25 Coaches’ Poll

Rk.

Team (1st place)

Pts.

2016

Record

2016  
 Final

1

Texas (25)

1547

 27-5

2

2

Stanford (35)

1533 

 27-7

3

Washington (2)

1370 

 29-5

4

Minnesota (2)

1349 

 29-5

5

Nebraska

1313 

 31-3

6

Penn State

1249 

 24-10

10 

7

Wisconsin

1145 

 28-5

8

Kansas

1085 

 27-3

12 

9

Creighton

1007 

 29-7

10

BYU 

975 

 29-4

11

North Carolina

939 

 29-4

11 

12

Florida

925 

 27-4

15 

13

UCLA 

866 

 27-7

14

Kentucky 

654 

 23-8

23 

15

Florida State 

641 

 26-6

13 

16

Michigan 

615 

 24-11

14 

17

Michigan State 

523 

 25-9

19 

18

Oregon 

498 

 21-10

21 

19

Missouri 

424 

 27-6

16 

20

Hawai'i

343 

 23-6

17 

21

Ohio State

332 

 22-13

18 

22

San Diego 

287 

 24-6

22 

23

Utah 

203 

 20-12

25 

24

Arizona 

174 

 20-15

20 

25

Purdue 

147 

 19-14

RV 

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Southern California 105; Western Kentucky 98; Dayton 71; Washington State 67; Iowa State 62; Colorado State 55; Pittsburgh 49; Baylor 37; Kansas State 36; Boise State 21; Wichita State 7; Texas A&M 6; SMU 2

