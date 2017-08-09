Badgers volleyball starts season in Top Ten

The Badgers volleyball team began preseason workouts this week with lofty expectations yet again. The American Volleyball Coaches Association has tabbed the Badgers as the No. 7 team in their preseason poll. This is the fourth straight year the Badgers have opened the season in the top ten.

The Badgers were 28-5 a year ago. They will be competing in a difficult Big Ten again this season. The league had four teams in the top ten.

Wisconsin kicks off the season on Aug. 25-26 as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Badgers are hosting a Cardinal vs. White scrimmage on Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the UW Field House. Admission is free.

2017 AVCA Preseason Top-25 Coaches’ Poll

Rk. Team (1st place) Pts. 2016 Record 2016

Final 1 Texas (25) 1547 27-5 2 2 Stanford (35) 1533 27-7 1 3 Washington (2) 1370 29-5 7 4 Minnesota (2) 1349 29-5 3 5 Nebraska 1313 31-3 4 6 Penn State 1249 24-10 10 7 Wisconsin 1145 28-5 5 8 Kansas 1085 27-3 12 9 Creighton 1007 29-7 9 10 BYU 975 29-4 8 11 North Carolina 939 29-4 11 12 Florida 925 27-4 15 13 UCLA 866 27-7 6 14 Kentucky 654 23-8 23 15 Florida State 641 26-6 13 16 Michigan 615 24-11 14 17 Michigan State 523 25-9 19 18 Oregon 498 21-10 21 19 Missouri 424 27-6 16 20 Hawai'i 343 23-6 17 21 Ohio State 332 22-13 18 22 San Diego 287 24-6 22 23 Utah 203 20-12 25 24 Arizona 174 20-15 20 25 Purdue 147 19-14 RV

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Southern California 105; Western Kentucky 98; Dayton 71; Washington State 67; Iowa State 62; Colorado State 55; Pittsburgh 49; Baylor 37; Kansas State 36; Boise State 21; Wichita State 7; Texas A&M 6; SMU 2