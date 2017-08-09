Badgers men's basketball is headed Down Under

The Badgers men's basketball team is getting an early jump on the preseason. The squad has been practicing for a couple weeks in preparation for an upcoming trip to New Zealand and Australia.More >>
The Badgers volleyball team began preseason workouts this week with lofty expectations yet again. The American Volleyball Coaches Association has tabbed the Badgers as the No. 7 team in their preseason poll. This is the fourth straight year the Badgers have opened the season in the top ten.
The Milwaukee Bucks have hired Frank Johnson, a former NBA player and Phoenix Suns coach, as an assistant coach.
The Badgers have canceled the open football practice scheduled for Thursday in Milwaukee due to concerns about the weather.
For Badgers running back Taiwan Deal, it should come as no surprise he is looking quicker in fall camp. The junior is in a hurry to make up for lost time.
Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr returns from a serious knee injury last season, and feels 100 percent on the field. He also has a new outlook on the game of football.
The Big Ten bested all conferences in men's basketball attendance for the 41st consecutive season, totaling 3,119,823 for home and league tournament games. That's the most in Big Ten history. The conference averaged 12,235 a game across its 14 schools. Eleven of those ranked among the top 40 in average attendance, with Wisconsin leading the way at 17,286 a game.
The Packers have released defensive lineman Letroy Guion, ending a three-plus year tenure in Green Bay marked by off-field problems.
