Badgers men's basketball is headed Down Under

The Badgers men's basketball team is getting an early jump on the preseason. The squad has been practicing for a couple weeks in preparation for an upcoming trip to New Zealand and Australia.

Wisconsin will leave on Saturday for a 12-day trip. They will play five exhibitions. College basketball teams are allowed to take an international summer trip every four years. The timing of this trip works out well with the Badgers set to replace four senior starters from a year ago. Head coach Greg Gard says his young crew has been highly competitive in practice.

"I go up to my office with a smile on my face every night because understanding we have a group that's really hungry, that wants to please, that wants to be good. They're not perfect. We have to grow and work through some things, but they're off on the right foot."

WISCONSIN'S FOREIGN TOUR GAME SCHEDULE

Aug. 15 (8:00 p.m.)

vs. New Zealand Breakers – Auckland, New Zealand

Aug. 17 (6:30 p.m.)

vs. Tauranga City Basketball – Tauranga, New Zealand

Aug. 19 (4:00 p.m.)

vs. Hawthorn Magic – Melbourne, Australia

Aug. 20 (3:00 p.m.)

vs. Melbourne United – Melbourne, Australia

Aug. 22 (7:30 p.m.)

vs. Sydney Kings – Sydney, Australia

Times are local to location