Foxconn shopping for land in southeast Wisconsin

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File). FILE - In this May 27, 2010 file photo, a worker looks out through the logo at the entrance of the Foxconn complex in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Conservationists are lining up to oppose Republican plans to elimi...

RACINE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Some farmers in southeast Wisconsin say they've been offered $50,000 an acre for their land.

They believe it could be because Foxconn wants to build there.

Engineering crews tested soil stability in southern Racine County on Wednesday.

Property owners say it's a sign Foxconn is interested in the area.

Some say they're not sure they want to sell.

"My wife hasn't been able to sleep at night. I mean it's gut wrenching. // Mike Harmann: We signed papers saying we will, we will sell if they want to buy," Joe Janick told WISN.

Property owners say Foxconn is considering properties around I-94 at Braun Road in southern Racine County and in the area of I-94 and Highway 50 in Kenosha County.