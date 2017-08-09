Colon, Dozier lead Twins to 4-0 win over Brewers - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Colon, Dozier lead Twins to 4-0 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Bartolo Colon pitched seven innings for his second consecutive win since joining the Twins, Brian Dozier added a home run, double and single and Minnesota beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 on Wednesday night.
   Colon (2-1) scattered five hits, struck out five and walked one in his sixth career start at Miller Park. Milwaukee failed to advance a batter past second.
   The oldest active player in the majors, Col≤n made his 518th career start and fifth for the Twins. He was 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA in 13 starts for Atlanta before being released July 4. Three days later, the 44-year-old right-hander signed with Minnesota. He pitched the 37th complete game of his career in his last start and beat Texas 8-4.
   Taylor Rogers retired the side in order in the eighth. Matt Belisle struck out the side in the ninth to seal Colon's 237th career victory.

