Soglin says Madison waits to hear back from Foxconn

MADISON (WKOW) -- Foxconn is moving ahead with the first steps of finding a site to build a huge plant in southeast Wisconsin, even as lawmakers are at odds over the plan to bring the company here.
    Wednesday, Madison mayor Paul Soglin says they're waiting to hear back from Foxconn on the company's interest in putting a plant in Dane County.
    He seemed to put to rest one location that came up right away.
    "Now to be frank, i doubt that Foxconn is going to look at our sites particularly the Oscar Mayer site, since they were looking for green fields to begin with," said Soglin.
    Soglin says the state should be wary of spending three billion dollars to convince the tech company to locate here.

