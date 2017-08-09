Dramatic video shows store clerks stopping would-be robbers in Texas

ARLINGTON, TX (WKOW) -- Newly-released video shows a pair of clerks, a father and son, who wouldn't let someone hurt the business it's taken them years to build.

Police say two armed men walked into a cell phone store in Arlington, Texas and they demanded phones and cash.

Then one of the suspects jumped over the counter and the store owner's son started to fight back.

"When my son jumped in, I just followed him. That was just him. Whatever happened was going to happen. I don't know. If something were to happen - would happen for both of us," says store owner Khurrum Monga.

Even when the second suspect pointed a gun at them, the clerks continued to push the armed robbers out of the store.

Eventually, both suspects got away.

The store owner says they thought the would-be robbers had fake guns, but a gun that was dropped and left behind was real and loaded.