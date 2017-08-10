Man robbed by 5 armed suspects in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man robbed by 5 armed suspects in Madison

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are searching for five suspects after a man was robbed Wednesday night.

The victim went to his car around 9:15 p.m. in the 6800 block of Park Ridge Drive when a vehicle pulled up behind him and five young men got out. According to the victim all of them had handguns. The suspects were described as black males in their late teens or early twenties.

Police say one of the suspects rifled through the victim's pockets and took his wallet and some cash. The victim wasn't hurt.

The suspects got back in the vehicle and left the area.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.