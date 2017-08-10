Man robbed by 5 armed suspects in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are searching for five suspects after a man was robbed Wednesday night.

The victim went to his car around 9:15 p.m. in the 6800 block of Park Ridge Drive when a vehicle pulled up behind him and five young men got out. According to the victim all of them had handguns. The suspects were described as black males in their late teens or early twenties.

Police say one of the suspects rifled through the victim's pockets and took his wallet and some cash. The victim wasn't hurt.

The suspects got back in the vehicle and left the area.